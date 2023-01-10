Sample personal marijuana cultivation forms available but can't submit them yet

A marijuana plant grows at Vertical's cultivation site on Oct. 12, 2022, in St. Joseph. Missourians 21 and older soon will be able to apply to grow their own marijuana plants. 

 File photo | News-Press NOW

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has released the forms people will use to apply for a personal marijuana cultivation license.

The license is needed for people to grow their own marijuana plants in their homes.

