St. Joseph Persisterhood has endorsed candidates in the mayoral, council at-large and municipal judge races.
The organization endorsed Whitney Lanning for mayor due to her work with Community Action Partnership of Greater St. Joseph.
"With her problem-solving skills, confidence, energy and generosity, St. Joseph will be well-served by Whitney Lanning as our mayor," a press release from the group states.
Persisterhood also endorsed Brenda Blessing for council at-large. Blessing is an incumbent and a former professor at Missouri Western State University.
"She always digs into the city's work and comes to council sessions prepared and knowledgeable to make decisions that are in the best interest of all facets of the city," said the press release. "St. Joseph stands to gain if voters re-elect Blessing to the council."
Persisterhood also endorsed Terri Lowdon for municipal judge. Lowdon has practiced law for more than 30 years and received the Missouri's Women's Justice Award for general practitioners in 2021.
"If elected as municipal judge, we know the Lowdon court will be run efficiently and that the judge will keep her promise to ensure she oversees an entity where everyone – regardless of their position in life – is treated with respect," the press release said.
The primary election is Tuesday, Feb. 8. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
