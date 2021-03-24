Schneider Electric has saved the City of St. Joseph nearly $220,000 with its electrical improvements at various facilities — a preview of just how much can be saved from a larger project at the water treatment plant.
In February 2020, Schneider Electric upgraded HVAC, lights and automated controls at a variety of city facilities, from City Hall to fire departments to parks and recreation buildings. The project also included sealing up windows, doors and infiltration systems and improving plumbing measures.
The project cost about $5 million but is projected to generate about $221,000 in annual savings. Schneider Electric is able guarantee savings because it has a team that monitors individual projects and day-to-day operations.
“Once construction was completed in February, these folks took over in March, and their goal is to work with the customer on everything from day-to-day operational issues, maybe comfort issues or complaints, to also tracking how those utilities are performing on the back end,” said Peter Hinkle, the Midwest sales leader with Schneider Electric.
The most recent numbers from November show the city has saved $219,902, and is expected to surpass the projected annual savings of $221,000. If Schneider Electric doesn’t meet its guaranteed yearly savings, it writes a check making up for the difference.
“Every year after the project's been complete, if we fall short of our savings, we actually would write a check to make up the difference,” Hinkle said. “That way from a budgetary standpoint, the city, in this case, does not add any money in terms of what they thought they were going to achieve on the performance aspect. It's all put back on Schneider Electric, and it's our risk to ensure that we're achieving the performance metrics and the goals that are outlined in our contract.”
The savings from the city facilities project makes it easier for officials to approve a $25.2 million project with Schneider Electric at the water treatment plant.
“I was a little gun shy about paying that kind of money,” said City Councilman Russell Moore. “I wanted to find out how long it was going to take us to actually see a benefit, but we've seen a benefit. I understand that it takes a little bit to get your money back, and I believe that they've done a good enough job. I support that work down at the water treatment plant.”
The project at the water treatment plant isn’t finalized but would reduce energy usage, costs, operating expenses and enable the reuse of biogas through equipment replacement and temperature monitoring.
Those improvements could save the city $32.2 million over 20 years, with annual savings of $411,372. The city has submitted a State Revolving Fund loan application to help pay for the project.
Not only would the project save money for the city, but it could help residents too.
“Our goal would be to help reduce the need for future rate increases by right-sizing the operational budget and operational expense there within the plant,” Hinkle said. “If we can do that through energy savings and also fixing some bigger issues operationally that they have within the plant, that only bodes well.”
The savings from Schneider Electric’s initial project at St. Joseph facilities only reinforces the city’s desire to move forward with the water treatment plant project.
“It proves out well that our model fits what the city is really driving towards, which is how do we maintain high levels of service yet ensure that the cost of those services doesn't become exorbitant and costs too much to continue on that path,” Hinkle said.
