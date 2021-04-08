Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson touted a new flood prevention measure during a visit to Northwest Missouri.
Stakeholders met with Parson in Rock Port, Missouri, on Thursday to discuss a river levee, an embankment meant to prevent flooding, created after a previous version failed catastrophically in 2019.
"Those haven't always been the best moments, when you have agriculture, DNR and conservation," Parson said. "Sometimes there's been internal battles."
To fight those battles, the governor's office created a "Flood Recovery Advisory Working Group." That group worked with the Atchison County Levee District to work on a "setback."
Effectively, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers built a new levee set further inland from the initial levee that failed.
Overview images shown by a contractor at the meeting Thursday indicate the old levee, and its breaches, remain. The new levee, designated as L-536, is built alongside.
To accomplish the task, engineers built sprawling temporary structures, four or five stories tall. The structures stored sand, dredged from the bottom of the Missouri River, used to build the levee.
One official and neighbor to the project said Thursday that work on the levee continued through the winter. The lights on the temporary structure were only turned off, indicating a break for workers, on one particularly cold day that reached -26 degrees.
Parson described a trip he took to the area after the flooding in 2019.
"I was riding around in a truck, and I'll be honest, how in the world do you fix this?" he said. "I don't know a thing about floods, but I was thinking how do you even start with this?"
Flooding was so severe that Missouri-based employees for a Nebraska nuclear power plant had to take multiple hour detours to make it to work.
Roads leading from Rock Port to Brownville, Nebraska, were blocked causing some employees to take a detour through St. Joseph, Missouri, a road trip of about two and a half hours. Normally the commute took 10 minutes.
Some employees elected to stay at the plant instead of making the arduous commute.
The normal route for nuclear employees is now back open, and government officials hope the enhanced levee prevents future flooding.
"Yes, I think it's a success story, but the model is going to be used to put a lot of pressure on other people to make the changes that the people here did," Parson said.
