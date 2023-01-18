Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is set to give the State of the State Address on the Missouri House of Representatives floor at the state Capitol.
During the address, Parson will give his legislative priorities for the 2023 legislative session underway. This will include how he thinks the Missouri General Assembly should spend the $6 billion in surplus cash in the current budget.
The speech is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Wednesday. News-Press NOW will be livestreaming the event.
Parson’s spokesperson, Kelli Jones, told the Fulton Sun the governor will focus on three key areas central to his administration.
"I can't give you any dollar amounts or any figures like that, but I can say that it's going to be very heavy on the workforce development and education and infrastructure," Jones said. "He's really going to talk about the future and who we have to get ready for the future."
Missouri state Rep. Brenda Shields, R-St. Joseph, said she looks forward to the address.
“Gov. Parson has been a leader in education, early childhood education, infrastructure and workforce development. I fully hope we will hear more about these priorities in his address,” Shields said.
During the 2022 State of the State Address, Parson emphasized his top priorities were to raise pay for teachers, bolster the workforce and invest in law enforcement.
