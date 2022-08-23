Gov. Mike Parson, R-Mo., stopped in St. Joseph on Tuesday to promote his initiative for tax cuts for all Missourians.

The state legislature will return to work for a special session on Sept. 6 after Parson vetoed a bill that would give all Missourians $500. Parson wants more sweeping tax cuts as he looks to cut the top income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.8% and increase the standard deduction by $2,000 for single filers and $4,000 for joint filers, along with other cuts.

