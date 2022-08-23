Gov. Mike Parson, R-Mo., stopped in St. Joseph on Tuesday to promote his initiative for tax cuts for all Missourians.
The state legislature will return to work for a special session on Sept. 6 after Parson vetoed a bill that would give all Missourians $500. Parson wants more sweeping tax cuts as he looks to cut the top income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.8% and increase the standard deduction by $2,000 for single filers and $4,000 for joint filers, along with other cuts.
Parson said the historically large statewide budget allows the state to provide these cuts and he thinks this is good for all Missourians.
"Some of the regions have not fully recovered from the worst, and some of them are major cities ... the bottom line is we'll be able to afford this and we will be able to do this," Parson said.
State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, said he is in support of tax cuts, as long as they are reasonably done.
"I am in support of as big of a tax cut that is sustainable while we can still provide essential government services," Luetkemeyer said.
State Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby will be headed back to Jefferson City for the last time as a senator, and he said the budget can support tax cuts, as he saw the details of the large statewide budget firsthand as the budget chairman.
"We've got all-time revenue in our general revenue budget ... and we will easily be able to handle what the governor's asking for in a reasonable fashion that doesn't go too far," Hegeman said.
Mayor John Josendale said the governor has put a high priority on places like St. Joseph, and the tax cut will help all those who live in St. Joseph from low-income to middle class.
"When you look at the people that it's helping, it's everybody. He made sure that it included all the people the way it's going to be incorporated," Josendale said.
Parson and Hegeman are confident the tax cut will get passed by the legislature. Hegeman said the conservative caucus tied up some bills in the legislative session but believes the tax cuts will be a win for all.
"You never know where the former members of the conservative caucus are going to go. They'll still be as animated as before, even though they don't have caucus anymore ... but I am looking forward to working with the governor and work with those senators to come up with a good package to give taxpayers more money," Hegeman said.
