Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said he won’t use his political capital to muscle through Medicaid expansion, instead leaving extension to the legislature.
Parson’s comments on expansion came at a formal stop in St. Joseph this week to celebrate the state’s bicentennial.
“It’s not up to me to expend any capital,” Parson said. “It’s up to what they (legislators) want to do. You’ve got a unanimous Missouri Supreme Court decision that says we have to do it.”
The governor was flanked by local legislators during his tour of the Pony Express Museum on Tuesday, including some who voted against funding Medicaid expansion in the last session. Parson didn’t support expansion but included funds for it in his proposed budget this year.
State Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, will play a key role as the Senate Appropriations Committee chair. Hegeman voted against funding the expansion, which passed a statewide initiative by about 53%.
Hegeman has since acknowledged the Senate will have to fund Medicaid after the court ruling.
State Reps. Brenda Shields, R-St. Joseph, and Bill Falkner, R-St. Joseph, both voted for funding expansion and were in attendance Tuesday.
Parson reiterated that he doesn’t believe legislators will need to reconvene for a special session to address the issue. Instead, both chambers will need to move quickly when the next session starts and likely make funding Medicaid a top priority.
“The legislators want to come back in January, and they do need to have a say in how we move forward,” Parson said. “We had a court order that says, ‘Yeah, we have to implement this.’”
Earlier this month, Parson said the state’s general revenue fund could prop up the expanded program for three to four months, but other money also is available in the form of federal dollars and some ancillary funds.
In total, the state has about $12 billion set aside for funding expansion, according to Hegeman, which legislators and the governor hope will last into the next regular session.
“As long as we can utilize federal money, that’s the big thing,” Parson said. “We just don’t want to get into general revenue and all the sudden take all the general revenue we have ... whether it’s infrastructure for education, whether it’s tourism, you just name it. We don’t want to use up all that money.”
The governor acknowledged he’s bound to the Supreme Court’s order, not the legislature. That sticks the executive branch between the legislative and judiciary.
In theory, Republicans could move quickly to fund expansion. They have large majorities in both chambers of the Missouri General Assembly. But attempts at a funding compromise failed last session.
Parson hasn’t always had a smooth relationship with Republican leaders in the House. At the beginning of the legislative session earlier this year, Parson accused House leaders of trying to embarrass him.
In that incident, Parson accused Republican leadership of canceling his State of the State Address in the House chamber for political reasons.
He called the decision to cancel the address, which leadership said was for COVID-19 reasons, an “insider stunt and petty show of arrogance and political power.”
Still, Parson and legislators will need to get on the same page quickly in order to stave off a total collapse of Medicaid in Missouri. Should funding run out, everyone enrolled in the program could suffer, not just those who signed up for the expanded portion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.