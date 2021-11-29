Gov. Mike Parson is one of 14 state leaders signing on to the Operation Open Roads Initiative that calls on the Biden Administration to suspend some regulations on commercial drivers and the transportation industry to help ease supply-chain issues.
The initiative would lower the commercial driver’s license age requirement from 21 to 18 years old to make more truck drivers available.
“Missourians, like many Americans, are deeply concerned about their rising grocery and energy bills, increasing delays for goods and services and soaring inflation threatens their paychecks,” Parson, R-Missouri, said.
State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, said he agrees with the governor and is happy that he signed the initiative.
“I think there’s no question that the tax and spend policies of the Democrats in Washington DC are crushing the American economy,” Luetkemeyer said. “I applaud Governor Parson and the other 14 Republican Governors who have called on the president to suspend archaic red tape regulations, to make sure that we are able to increase our supply chain and hopefully get the cost of consumer goods back down.”
Rep. Sam Graves, R-Missouri, expressed his issues with the president’s stance on the supply chain in a statement to News-Press NOW.
“The president’s policies are fueling this crisis, policies that encourage unemployment and worker shortages, multi-trillion-dollar spending sprees that lead to an inflationary tax increase on Americans and new regulations and prohibitions that drive up the cost of everything, including energy,” Graves said.
