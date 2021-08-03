The half-cent parks sales tax increase, which was on the ballot for the special election Tuesday, passed overwhelmingly with 71.13% of support.
The tax has a 10-year sunset clause and is expected to generate $50 to $60 million during that time. Those funds will be used to revitalize the park system throughout town.
“It's unprecedented for the city of St. Joseph,” said Parks Director Chuck Kempf. “The parks department benefits with the acquisition of good quality equipment that we can do our job with, but it really benefits this community.”
A citizens committee created a long list of projects that will receive the funds, including $12.8 million for Krug Park and $7.7 million at the aquatic center.
Even though the tax passed, there is still a lot of work left to be done. Now, the committee will have to prioritize the list of projects and determine when each one will receive funding over the next 10 years.
“That's painful for a lot of people, including me, to look at things that are going to be in the last three or four years of the plan,” Kempf said.
To help move the timeline up, the committee and the parks department will propose obligation bonds to the city council. This means that the city will be able to front-load projects during the beginning of the 10 years.
“If we bond things, then we can do a bigger chunk of that list early on, get some things done, and then spread the rest of them out over the 10 years,” Kempf said. “The tax then will pay for those bonding obligations, and we'll be able to just accomplish things earlier is really what it will do.”
The Buchanan County law enforcement tax also passed with staggering support — more than 77% voted in favor of the quarter-cent tax increase.
Voter turnout was also more than expected. Mary Baack-Garvey, the Buchanan County clerk, was hoping for 10%, but the election finished with more than 16.9%.
“This is a great statement by the community, for the community, for the future of the community,” Kempf said about the parks tax passing. “This is really impressive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.