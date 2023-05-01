Parks and Rec Picture (copy)

Walk-in services at the St. Joseph Parks, Recreation and Civic Facilities administrative offices are unavailable while a recent water line break is fixed.

Staff from the Parks, Recreation and Civic Facilities Department have been temporarily relocated due to a burst pipe at their administration building at 1920 Grand Ave.

Some employees have been relocated to Civic Arena or are working remotely. Walk-in services have been suspended while the issue is fixed, but phone and online services are unaffected.

