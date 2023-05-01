top story Parks employees temporarily moved from admin offices News-Press NOW Alex Simone Author email May 1, 2023 May 1, 2023 Updated 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Walk-in services at the St. Joseph Parks, Recreation and Civic Facilities administrative offices are unavailable while a recent water line break is fixed. File photo | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Staff from the Parks, Recreation and Civic Facilities Department have been temporarily relocated due to a burst pipe at their administration building at 1920 Grand Ave.Some employees have been relocated to Civic Arena or are working remotely. Walk-in services have been suspended while the issue is fixed, but phone and online services are unaffected. Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Job Market City Planning Politics Alex Simone Author email Follow Alex Simone Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News +6 Regional News At least 6 dead after dust storm causes crashes in Illinois National News Pot consulting paid Oregon secretary of state $10K monthly +14 Regional News Few leads, false alarms as search for Texas gunman drags on More Regional News → National News National News Pot consulting paid Oregon secretary of state $10K monthly +3 National News AP sources: Biden to allow Afghans to stay longer in US National News Lawmakers call on SEC to asses Shein supply chain before IPO More National News → 0:46 Bright and breezy Monday 11 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
