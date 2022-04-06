The St. Joseph Parks, Recreation and Civic Facilities team is working to remove about 50 ash trees around the city as the ash borer beetle is taking over and killing the species.
The St. Joseph City Council voted on a bill on April 4 which would allow the department to adjust its budget to accommodate a $10,000 grant to match the money the department already has raised for the tree removal process.
Parks Director Chuck Kempf explained the department only has one employee who works on tree removal, so the Tree Resource Improvement and Maintenance grant, which the department applied for and received through the Missouri Department of Conservation, will aid in the execution of removing the infected trees to make room for new ones.
“We provide him with assistance from time to time, but it’s really difficult for our guy to work on street trees,” Kempf said. “That requires notification of residents and street closures and detours. It’s a lot more involved and just a lot more difficult for our person to work on that rather than maybe going to a park or onto the golf course or someplace like that, so we focused on street trees.”
Noyes Boulevard between Ashland Avenue and Messanie Street became the focus of the TRIM project, with Kempf noting the location is where the largest number of infected ash trees have been identified. Once those trees are removed, the effort will be redirected toward trees on Ashland Avenue.
“Luckily, there are some other species there (on Noyes) so we won’t completely decimate the tree inventory, but for the folks that drive Noyes Boulevard regularly, they’re definitely going to notice some trees missing,” Kempf said.
Kempf said the parks department began catching word of the beetle moving through the Midwest about six to seven years ago. The department first noticed the beetle in St. Joseph five years ago and saw ash trees beginning to die the year after that.
“Sometimes those trees are planted in clusters, by species of trees,” Kempf said. “In the past, that was kind of a strategy that people used. They planted the same species for aesthetics and ease of maintenance. We’re kind of learning that maybe that might not be the best plan, that maybe we want to plant a variety of trees.”
Approximately 40 to 50 trees are planted somewhere in the parks system each year, Kempf said, so the trees the city will be losing will be replaced by healthy ones with the remaining funds from the grant.
“There’s a lot of dead trees, so the dead trees will disappear in lieu of just open space until we can get some new trees planted,” Kempf said.
The bill Monday approved the Big or Small Tree Service as the contractor to work on the ash tree removal, as they were the company to put in the lowest bid. After the paperwork is processed and permits are in place, which Kempf said could take about a week, the tree removal process will begin.
