As February comes to an end, the excitement of spending time outdoors is in the air. Whether that includes taking a walk or bringing the kids to a local park, the city is preparing.
St. Joseph Parks, Recreation and Civic Facilities works year-round, rain or shine, to maintain its 48 parks. Removing debris, ensuring safe playground equipment and planning activities is all in their wheelhouse.
The park system is comprised of 1,500 acres and 26 miles of parkways and boulevards. Jeff Atkins, St. Joseph Parks assistant director, said maintaining that much grass is a chore.
“With this being the end of February, we could be mowing within a month,” Atkins said. “If the weather turns warm and stays warm, that grass will start growing. So we really can’t keep our boulevard as nice as you can keep your lawn at home.”
Playground equipment is inspected weekly and continually maintained. Two individuals at the parks department are certified playground safety inspectors.
“I know we do a lot for adults, the runners, joggers, softball players and everyone that uses our facilities (but) my heart is still with the kids,” Atkins said. “Whatever we can do to make the kids’ lives more enjoyable, to get them outside playing. If it’s on the playgrounds that’s fantastic.”
Preparations also include activities for all ages to enjoy and participate in.
“This year we’re going to try to do a couple different family events that are with different organizations. Those will be new and kind of different than what has been done in the past,” said Jessica Oshel, St. Joseph Parks and Recreation special events and communications director.
A few upcoming activities planned for the spring are the Outlaw 5K Adventure Run, St. Joe Fit, Parks Passport and scavenger hunts.
