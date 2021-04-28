The St. Joseph Parks and Recreation Department is starting a new program this summer to encourage community members to visit local parks.
“The Parks Passport ... is a way to kind of encourage people and families to get out in the parks, explore different parks that they haven’t been to before,” Jessica Oshel, special events and communication coordinator for the St. Joseph Parks and Recreation Department, said.
New playgrounds have been added in the past couple of years, bringing the total to 48 parks and amenities in St. Joseph, Oshel said. The passport project aims to introduce people to as many of them as possible.
“It’s going to be really simple. They’re going to go to the park, there’ll be a little QR code for the playground ones where they’re just going to go up, they’re going to scan the QR code, they’ll be able to sign in and they’ll play for as long they want and then they’ll, as the summer goes on, be able to go to different parks,” Oshel said.
There will be chances to win prizes by participating in different activities and challenges.
“That would be for, say, like France Park where they don’t have a lot of playgrounds or something, where they’re able to go and like fly a kite there or have a picnic at a different park. And that’s just again to encourage them to visit different parks that they haven’t been to before,” Oshel said.
The program is free and people can register anytime throughout the summer.
A link can be found on the St. Joseph Parks, Recreation and Civic Facilities Facebook page to register for the Parks Passport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.