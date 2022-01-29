Residents will soon hear the roar of new mowers and other equipment as revenue from the parks sales tax begins rolling in this spring.
The St. Joseph Parks, Recreation and Civic Facilities Department’s biggest need is rolling stock. For the last 10 years, their numbers have dwindled as the staff does the best it can with broken and deteriorating equipment.
But brand new replacements are waiting in the wings. The department just needs the money.
While the city’s parks sales tax passed in August, money wasn’t collected until the beginning of 2022, and municipal coffers won’t see those funds until March.
The city-owned Fairview Golf Course has struggled with its equipment for years. Its mowers broke every time they went out on the course. The parks department decided to buy a new mower last year and the level of maintenance has “increased dramatically.”
“When you’re buying that newer equipment, it is more efficient, it does move faster and still performs a lot of the same type of work that the older equipment did,” said Chuck Kempf, the city’s parks director.
This is why the St. Joseph City Council already has approved unanimously the purchase of equipment, including another mower for athletic fields. This will be the first order once the parks sales tax revenue starts rolling in.
The parks tax will bring in about $50 to $60 million in the course of 10 years, amounting to about $475,000 a month. Kempf said the department already has about $300,000 of orders on standby to be processed in March.
“All of the things that we’ve put through as a purchase right now, all have a contingency in the purchase order and in the procurement process that we will not accept delivery until the end of March,” Kempf said.
This month, the council also approved a $5 million bond that will expedite many planned parks tax projects. This gives the city more money upfront so it can accomplish both big money projects — like the $7.7 million for the Aquatic Park pool and $6.5 million for the Krug Park amphitheater — and smaller items in the first couple of years.
“We’re seeing some concerns with those things that are urgent projects that we’ll be trying to take care of this spring with the bond money,” Kempf said.
The bond money will allow the department to start the design process for the Aquatic Park and Krug Park in February, meaning demolition work could start as soon as September, once the pools close for the season.
Kempf said he included room in the budget in case later projects need attention sooner, but the department will try to stick to the current schedule.
“People need to know, we need to know what that schedule is, so we know what to work on. But you also want people that depend on those facilities to know that their project is in year five or year six.”
