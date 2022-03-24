St. Joseph Parks, Recreation and Civic Facilities is working to rehabilitate a section of Krug Park that has been long neglected — former zoo grounds.
Improving the former zoo grounds, which used to house animals such as buffalo and longhorn cattle, has been an ongoing project that department workers have been doing on and off, St. Joseph Parks Director Chuck Kempf said.
“We want to get it into a condition where we can actually plant something (in that area),” he said. “As you can imagine, buffalo living in that area for many, many years didn’t do the ground itself any good. It actually trampled it down. The ground pretty much is hard as concrete. Doesn’t allow for you to go out and plant anything.”
Despite no specific plans for the area, Kempf said they want to “reclaim the space,” whether or not it is useable, as the area could potentially be added to a trail system in the future.
He said that fences and buildings associated with the zoo were removed and clean fill is currently being used to bring the ground to the level it used to be.
“And then when we get the fill done, we’ll go in and bring in some good clean dirt,” Kempf said. “And then we’re going to do a planting.”
The department is still considering what will be planted in the area, with the main options being grass or wildflowers.
“There are some concerns with what we plant because of the amount of shade in that area,” Kempf said. “It is a tremendously shaded area, not a lot of sunlight. So we have to take that into account.”
A lot of the time, he said their work crews are out “reacting” to other things in the parks such as responding to vandalism and completing seasonal work.
While crews are often busy completing seasonal work or responding to vandalism, when there is free time, they focus on projects like the restoration of the former zoo grounds.
“It’s not a high priority. We don’t really have a deadline on it,” he said. “Our guys go up and do a little work on it when they have some dead time on other things, in between projects ...”
Aside from the potential to become trail areas, the crews main goal is to simply beautify the untended area.
“We want to make it more attractive than it is now,” Kempf said. “And then at some point, we’ll be able to use it for some trails.”
