The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for a number of resources, including mental-health care, rural education, broadband access and internet sales tax.
State and local elected officials said there are many ways these priorities could be addressed in Northwest Missouri.
“You can see how these priorities have been interconnected, a lot of it brought on by the COVID-19 that has consumed our lives this past year,” said Missouri State Senator Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby. “It brought to light some of the issues and the things we need to address.”
To return to “normal,” officials said the distribution of vaccines must be the top priority. Some have pointed to the slow process with manufacturers and the federal government as the reason distribution has taken time.
“The more people we get vaccinated in a shorter period of time, the better we’re going to be,” said St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray. “For me, COVID recovery is getting the vaccines in here and let’s get shots in people’s arms.”
Missouri House Representative Brenda Shields, R-St. Joseph, said more financial relief also will help with the COVID-19 recovery.
“A lot of it’s really going to depend upon the federal government coming in with some more relief to make sure that we can help those small businesses that have really suffered through this pandemic,” Shields said.
The pandemic also has increased stress and anxiety in many people, making mental-health care a top priority.
“It’s a priority that people have mental-health care with the extra stress that’s been placed on people as a result of the shutdowns,” said Missouri State Representative Dean VanSchoiack, R-Savannah.
This increase in mental health care goes hand in hand with Medicaid expansion, which voters passed in August.
“We have had a lot of interest in increasing the accessibility and availability of mental-health care throughout the state that also kind of goes along with the Medicaid expansion,” Hegeman said. “The governor did include money for Medicaid expansion, as per the voters passed in August of last year, so we will work at moving forward on that.”
Telehealth has seen an increase during the pandemic and has been successful, according to some officials.
“The other thing that the pandemic has taught us is that telehealth can be very beneficial,” Shields said. “The Department of Mental Health has said that they have seen telehealth used in mental health to be incredibly successful. People are more comfortable being able to receive services in their own home and talking to people via the internet.”
But the use of telehealth and other internet services requires fast and reliable broadband speeds, which isn’t easily accessible in some areas of Northwest Missouri.
“Broadband is more than just for entertainment purposes,” Shields said. “It’s more than an amenity right now, it is essential for the economy in Northwest Missouri, it is essential for the telehealth services that we need to provide.”
However broadband is vital for other services, like education, particularly those in rural areas. As kids have been forced to learn from home, the pandemic has highlighted the disadvantages some families experience with slow broadband speeds.
“Right now during the pandemic, where you have kids who are increasingly learning in an online environment, making sure that people have fast, stable internet connections is so important,” said Missouri State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville. “In rural Missouri, where there’s less access to internet, it’s become an even more acute issue.”
The pandemic also has increased online shopping. Without an internet sales tax, officials said, the playing field isn’t fair.
“This is unfair to our bricks and mortar businesses,” McMurray said. “If I go to a store here in town and buy a widget, I have to pay the sales tax, but if I buy the widget online, I don’t have to pay the sales tax.”
Not only would this help small businesses, but it would bring increased revenue to local governments.
“At the state level, we really need to do the internet sales tax for the county and municipal governments, who depend much greater on sales tax than even the state does,” Hegeman said.
Addressing these priorities highlighted by the pandemic would help Northwest Missouri recover from COVID-19 and improve other services in the area.
“I want the folks in Jeff City to know it isn’t all about St. Louis and Kansas City,” said Missouri State Representative J. Eggleston, R-Maysville. “We have some good things going on in Northwest Missouri too, and our voices need to be heard at the policy table.”