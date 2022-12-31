The new year marks new beginnings and resolutions, but for three of Buchanan County’s outgoing officials, 2023 marks a life away from local politics.
Keith Marquart has been a member of the Buchanan County court system since the late 1980s, so an evolving judicial system is something he knows well.
One of the biggest developments from his early days is how efficient and accessible services are, Marquart said.
“We were able to do a whole lot more with a whole lot less as far as moving our cases along and keeping track of our probationers, and keeping track of all of our goals,” he said. “Because of the increased efficiency, the more time that could be spent toward the important things, making sure people were doing what they were ordered to do.”
It also increased the ease of tasks like making sure things like child support payments were being made properly, Marquart said.
Outgoing Prosecuting Attorney Ron Holliday has spent four years in his post, but he has about 20 years of experience total, including his time as assistant prosecutor.
One of Holliday’s biggest takeaways was the area’s increasing gun violence during his years with the county.
“A lot of that was connected, in my opinion, to the drug trade,” he said. “Individuals who were involved in either buying, selling drugs, stealing drugs or committing crimes to get drugs. Well, that’s not all, I mean, we had some very serious domestic violence cases, shootings and murders. But for the most part, what I will take away from the 17 years is a marked increase in gun-related violence.”
Lee Sawyer spent the past four years as presiding commissioner for the county.
A key change in his time with the county is how effectively the different offices collaborate, Sawyer said.
“The general culture in the courthouse, I think, has been improving, and I think that’s great. I see officeholders working together in ways, maybe, that they might not have in the past,” he said. “And I’m not saying that just because of me, but I just think in general, we’ve tried to kind of create an atmosphere and a culture ... where we help each other out.”
All three look forward to having more time available, though Holliday plans to practice law part-time, and Sawyer already has received offers for various local boards.
