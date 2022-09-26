FILE: Opioids (copy)

Buchanan County and the city of St. Joseph will receive settlement money from a lawsuit against opioid manufacturing and distribution companies that will be used for prevention and mitigation purposes in fighting addiction and overdose deaths.

 File photo | Associated Press

Buchanan County and the city of St. Joseph are expected to receive settlement money in October from their opioid lawsuits.

In 2018, both sued major opioid manufacturing and distributing companies for their role in the rising overdose deaths across the country. In St. Joseph alone, opioid deaths have more than quadrupled in the last five years.

Quinn Ritzdorf can be reached at quinn.ritzdorf@newspressnow.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.