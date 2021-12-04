In 1998, major tobacco companies agreed to pay more than $200 billion in a landmark legal settlement with 46 states.
At the time, opioid addiction was barely a blip on the public health radar. Since then, more than 247,000 people died in the United States from overdoses involving prescription opioids, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Now states and local governments are pursuing legal action against the makers of prescription painkillers. They’re seeking damages to cover the rising cost of treating addiction and addressing related social ills like homelessness. Some localities, like Platte County, have signed on to the Missouri attorney general’s settlement with drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and three major opioid distributors.
“We need to address this opioid crisis,” said Ron Schieber, presiding commissioner of Platte County. “One of the things we were concerned about was making sure our citizens have the resources necessary to fight this terrible, terrible situation.”
He could be waiting a while longer. Since Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced a settlement that could reach $500 million, his office has encountered hesitancy from counties and cities that want to go it alone. In addition, Johnson & Johnson won a legal victory this fall when the Oklahoma Supreme Court tossed out a $465 million ruling against the company, raising questions about whether states, cities and counties will be able to collect anything.
In Missouri, many counties were skeptical about recovering money but decided to pursue lawsuits because of the scale of the problem, said Steve Hobbs, executive director of the Missouri Association of Counties. Now, many are equally skeptical of joining the state settlement and are inclined to go it alone.
Counties or cities would need to drop their lawsuits to join the state settlement.
“What I’ve heard by far is they are not interested in joining the state of Missouri,” Hobbs said. “They are going on their own. They don’t want to lose control.”
Chris Nuelle, a spokesman for Schmitt, said the attorney general’s office is continuing to engage local governments about the settlement. For the state, the settlement amount could be reduced without full participation from local entities.
“We do have a considerable amount of sign-ons and buy-in from counties across the state, but I can’t share with you the exact number just yet,” Nuelle said in a statement.
In St. Joseph, both the city and county government joined lawsuits against companies that manufacture or distribute opioids. City and county officials said they are considering their options in light of the attorney general’s settlement.
In Platte County, Schieber said commissioners agreed to join the state settlement because they didn’t believe the local government possessed the ability to administer a large influx of funding for addiction prevention and recovery. He envisions settlement money coming in the form of grants.
“If we were to try to administer it ourselves, we’d be talking about setting up an entire bureaucracy within county government, which then takes money off the front lines to fight this issue,” he said.
For those on the front lines of treating opioid addiction, the potential of a tobacco-like settlement sounds appealing, although they realize it could take time before anything materializes. The tobacco settlement came 50 years after the first studies linking cigarettes and cancer.
The medical director of The Center, a mental health agency that treats patients with substance abuse problems in St. Joseph, would like to see money directed toward prevention.
“It’s just more cost-effective to prevent the disease instead of treating it,” Dr. James Jura said. “There needs to be more public awareness of the potential harm to prescribed opioids.”
Jura and Mark Puckett, co-founder of the St. Kolbe-Puckett Center for Healing, also agreed that funding should be directed at some point toward a detox center, a 24-hour facility where those who want to get off of opioids go through supervised withdrawal before beginning the recovery process.
“Detoxing off opioids is one of the worst things in the world,” Puckett said. “That’s why a lot of people don’t make it through, they end up using.”
One difference between the tobacco and opioid settlements, Jura said, is that some of the change needs to come not just from manufacturers but from the medical community that had overprescribed prescription drugs.
