The monthlong spring open burning season begins Friday, April 1.
Open burning of dry yard waste is allowed within the city limits twice a year, during April and November. The laws regulating open burning include:
1. Fires are allowed only between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.
2. All fires must be in an upright container with a volume equal to no more than 55 gallons (the size of a 55-gallon drum). A drum-size container constructed of wire mesh (chicken wire or something similar) is permissible.
3. No fire can be within 15 feet of any building.
4. Only one burn container per residence is allowed.
5. All fires shall be monitored from a point close to where the fire is located by a person capable of containing a fire.
6. Yard waste only (leaves, brush, logs); no trash, paper, lumber or building debris may be burned.
7. Firefighting material including a garden hose or a container of water sufficient to contain any fire started must be at the site of the fire.
If weather conditions such as high winds indicate the safety of the community or the public may be endangered or if open burning may create a health hazard, the fire chief or health director may invoke a temporary burning ban. The open burning session will not be extended due to weather blackout dates.
Residents are encouraged to explore alternatives to open burning. Such activities include mowing leaves into fine particles and leaving them lay to fertilize the lawn or incorporating leaves into a mulch container to decompose for use in gardens or on lawns as a soil amendment.
