October Clean Sweep (copy)

The City of St. Joseph will begin its biannual open burning and Clean Sweep programs this weekend. 

The Clean Sweep program allows residents a free trip to the city landfill from April 1 through 7. Items like yard waste, trash and appliances will be accepted. Yard waste must be separated from trash. Items that can't be dumped are toxic and hazardous waste, oil, liquid paint, batteries and tires on rims. 

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.