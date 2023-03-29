The City of St. Joseph will begin its biannual open burning and Clean Sweep programs this weekend.
The Clean Sweep program allows residents a free trip to the city landfill from April 1 through 7. Items like yard waste, trash and appliances will be accepted. Yard waste must be separated from trash. Items that can't be dumped are toxic and hazardous waste, oil, liquid paint, batteries and tires on rims.
Residents are required to show their personal property tax receipt and photo ID before entering the landfill. Hours are 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Those with questions about the Clean Sweep program can call the landfill at 816-253-1120 or go to the city's website at stjosephmo.gov for more detailed information.
Open burning lasts during the entire month of April. It allows the burning of dry yard waste within the city limits.
Burning is allowed only from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and fires cannot be lit within 15 feet of any building, according to city regulations.
Items that can be burned include yard waste such as leaves, brush and logs. Trash, paper, lumber or any kind of building debris can't be burned.
The fire and health departments can implement a temporary burn ban if weather conditions endanger the safety of the public or create a health hazard. Open burning will not be extended past the end of April due to blackout dates.
Any violations of open burning restrictions may result in a summons to appear in court for a misdemeanor violation, city regulations state.
More information on open burning also is available on the city's website.
