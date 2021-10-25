The city's fall open burning period will begin Monday, Nov. 1.
Open burning of dry yard waste is allowed within the city limits twice a year, during the entire months of April and November. The rules for burning are as follows:
1. Fires are allowed only between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.
2. All fires must be in an upright container with a volume equal to no more than 55 gallons). A drum-size container constructed of wire mesh (chicken wire or something similar) is permissible.
3. No fire can be within 15 feet of any building.
4. Only one burn container per residence is allowed.
5. All fires shall be monitored by a person capable of containing a fire, should that be necessary.
6. Only yard waste (leaves, brush, logs) may be burned. No trash, paper, lumber or building debris is allowed.
7. Firefighting material such as a garden hose or a container of water sufficient to contain any fire started must be at the site of the fire.
If weather conditions such as high winds become a safety or health hazard, the fire chief or health director may invoke a temporary burning ban.
Residents are encouraged to explore alternatives to open burning. If you choose to burn, please do so within the days provided, as the open burning session will not be extended due to weather blackout dates.
Any violation of open burning restrictions may result in a summons to appear in court for a misdemeanor.
