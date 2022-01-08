Images of snatch-and-grab robberies prove shocking even in a place like St. Joseph where that type of brazen crime hasn’t occurred.
But retail theft happens regularly, and it isn’t always a kid stealing a gumball. The retail industry and law enforcement are increasingly aware of what’s known as organized retail crime. It doesn’t necessarily involve the mafia, but it usually features groups that hit up stores for high-end items and then try to resell them, often utilizing online marketplaces that allow anonymity.
“The retail theft rings, they come through here fairly often,” said Sgt. Roy Hoskins with the St. Joseph Police Department. “We are on a major corridor between Omaha and Kansas City. Sometimes they come here because they think a town of our size is going to be an easier target. And that’s not necessarily the case.”
Hoskins, who works in crime prevention, said St. Joseph isn’t targeted as much as bigger cities. Overall, St. Joseph police reported 2,278 thefts in 2021, a 21% drop from the previous year. There was no breakdown on how many were thefts from businesses, but police officials said shoplifting cases were down in 2021.
But retail officials aren’t always worried about the number of thefts. They’re concerned about the amount of the loss.
A National Retail Federation survey found that organized retail crime now costs stores an average of $700,000 per $1 billion in sales. A retailer’s average loss per shoplifting incident climbed from $270 in 2019 to $461 in 2020, according to the survey. About half of retailers reported an average dollar loss of $1,000, according to the NRF.
Retailers try to counter the trend with security, locking up high-end items and using technology like GPS tracking and alarm tags. But Tony Sheppard, director of loss prevention solutions for ThinkLP, said the trend continues to grow because of the ease of reselling stolen items online.
“There was more demand for product in the online market and therefore more demand for stolen products,” Sheppard said in a National Retail Federation podcast. In addition to electronics, organized theft gangs tend to target clothing, laundry detergent, designer handbags, allergy medicine, razors, high-end liquor and pain relievers, according to the retail federation.
In Missouri, one state representative filed legislation that seeks to define organized retail crime and stiffen penalties for those who steal from multiple stores.
“It acknowledges the fact that there are groups of people who do this in an organized fashion,” said Rep. Lane Roberts, R-Joplin. “It’s a big, big deal. Retail theft is a high-dollar crime. It has a big impact on the economy.”
Under House Bill 2108, a person engaged in organized retail theft would face a Class C or Class B felony, depending on the dollar amount of the stolen merchandise. Roberts, a former Joplin police chief, also seeks greater accountability from the online platforms that can be used to resell stolen items.
His proposal would require online marketplaces to verify certain information from high-volume, third-party sellers. This could include bank information, a photo ID or a physical address, phone number or email account.
Roberts anticipates some pushback, but he believes this is the best way to tackle the problem. A comparison could be made with a pawn shop, which has a legal responsibility to work with police and avoid dealing in stolen items.
“I wrestled with the idea,” Roberts said. “There is some level of responsibility.”
Hoskins, in St. Joseph, said he supports tougher action against shoplifting. It’s a crime that might fly under the radar, but it still has an impact on businesses and police resources.
“There’s so many different motivations behind it,” he said. “Some steal food to provide for their family. Some do it as an impulsive thing, as a thrill perhaps. Some do it for resale. Retail crime, shoplifting, has always been there, and it probably always will be.”
