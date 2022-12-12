After the new fire station at 4500 Mitchell Avenue was built, the city moved out of the old one right down the street and put it up for sale. It’s a move the city has had success with in the past, with old stations becoming homes or businesses.
A request for proposal was issued on Oct. 7, and in a month, the city received nine bids. All bids were submitted in sealed envelopes that remained sealed until after the bid deadline, according to city documents.
Stealhead Holdings, LLC, which is owned by Trout, was the highest bid at $80,000. Trout has refrained from participating in discussions regarding the selection of the bid, including not attending a closed-door meeting about the issue. He also abstained from the vote Monday, which passed 6-1-1, with City Councilman Madison Davis as the lone dissenting vote.
“I just did not agree with the purchaser — it was a fellow council member,” Davis said. “I didn't think that council members should be purchasing city property.”
Trout said he plans to renovate the second floor of the fire station into a temporary guest space, like an Airbnb, and turn the first floor, where the fire truck was parked, into an event space. The location of the fire station is unique in that it is situated in a largely residential area.
“I'd just like to see something that the neighborhood is accepting of,” Davis said. “If it's a business, that would be great. Whatever sits with the neighborhood and the neighbors in the area.”
According to the bill, city staff members review proposals based on use and price. Trout’s proposed use complies with the zoning code and “would allow the public access to this historic structure in the future to remember its place in St. Joseph history.”
The funds from this real estate sale will go toward the general fund and the fire department to purchase and maintain vehicles.
The council unanimously appropriated $334,884 to implement the previously negotiated pay increases with the fire department.
The pay plan includes an annual increase of 4% (up from 3%) and modifies the longevity plan to provide the full amount of longevity increases in 20 years rather than 35. Currently, employees get a 5% increase after year 5 and a 2.5% increase after years 10, 15, 20, 25, 30 and 35. Under the revised plan, they will get 5% increases after years 5, 10, 15 and 20. It goes into effect at the start of the year.
Legal recreational marijuana implication
The council will hold a public work session Wednesday at 4 p.m. to discuss the legalization of recreational marijuana, including a local tax, law enforcement direction and city policies.
The council unanimously approved an agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to improve the intersection of Routes 59, 752 and U, to a double “T” intersection with dedicated right turn lanes.
Aquatic Park project postponed
The council unanimously postponed the vote to use $8 million of parks tax money to renovate the lap pool at the Aquatic Park. The council will hold a public work session in January to discuss the project before voting on it at a later meeting.
Communication department
The council unanimously approved the creation of the Communication and Community Engagement Department after it failed to pass earlier this year.
Tax bonds for Schutz Containers
The council unanimously approved $15 million of Chapter 100 bonds with Schutz Container Systems, Inc. The company is investing more than $15 million in a new production facility in the Eastowne Business Park, which will create 44 full-time jobs.
City sells property
The council unanimously approved the real estate sale at 316 and 322 South 15th St. for $134,000.00.
Property insurance policy
The council unanimously approved a $620,616 property insurance policy with MOPERM.
