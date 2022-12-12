The St. Joseph City Council approved the sale of the old fire station at 3308 Mitchell Ave. to one of its own — City Councilman Andy Trout.

After the new fire station at 4500 Mitchell Avenue was built, the city moved out of the old one right down the street and put it up for sale. It’s a move the city has had success with in the past, with old stations becoming homes or businesses.

Proposals

The list of bids, in order of amount, to buy the old fire station. Stealhead Holdings, which is owned by City Councilman Andy Trout, was the highest bidder.

