Once again HPI Products is in receivership, a position the company has been in before and little has changed. The federal court hopes this second time is different.
Since the federal government first sued HPI in 2008, the chemical company has been fined, ordered to clean up and settled lawsuits. The owner, William Garvey, even went to prison.
According to city and federal lawsuits, chemicals at HPI aren’t stored properly, often in leaking or rusted barrels, leading to rainwater mixing with the chemicals and then entering the sewer system.
HPI has been cited at least 14 times for failing to comply with city ordinances. Those violations include, “a 2018 chemical spill that discharged high levels of pesticide into ... the sewer system and the Missouri River.”
Garvey could not be reached for comment despite multiple attempts.
“The progress made? It’s still a mystery,” said Diane Waddell, a member of Ecumenical Eco-Justice of St. Joseph, a nonprofit group that educates and advocates on environmental matters.
However, Aimee Davenport, the lawyer representing the city in its own lawsuit against HPI, said there is a “surge of energy” on the federal side to see progress and the case is receiving “a lot of attention.”
The federal court appointed Greenfield Environmental Trust Group, Inc. as a temporary receiver in January — the second one in four years. Its job is to see if HPI has the funds to clean up its facilities and if it can operate safely.
In the month since the appointment, the receiver has filed two status reports stating it’s still trying to identify all the assets. It has contracted with an environmental compliance consultant, Environmental Works, Inc., to help “wind down” operations at HPI’s main office at 222 Sylvanie St. and is overseeing “limited operations” at 1301 and 1421 S. 11th St.
The temporary receiver also is working with an off-site disposal facility to “safely and properly manage, transport and dispose of 20,000 pounds of hazardous waste” to comply with the court’s 2011 consent decree, which HPI has yet to follow.
Waddell is a former nurse practitioner at the Social Welfare Board, where she said she saw many patients who worked at HPI.
“I was just taken aback by their situations,” Waddell said. “It’s not good to breathe in those toxic chemicals or get them on your skin because that is absorbed into your skin.”
Greenfield Environmental Trust Group has about a month left as receiver but said it would not be able to continue in the role beyond the original 60-day timeframe and HPI should expect an “orderly transition” after the initial term.
“Just sometimes the wheels of justice just drive very slowly,” said St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray. “Things don’t always move real fast in federal court.”
Davenport, the city’s attorney, said she is “optimistic” about what the receiver can accomplish. Whatever happens in the next 30 days, and possibly more if the court extends the receivership with a different company, directly affects the city’s lawsuit against HPI because the EPA’s guidelines are broader than the city’s code.
“It just needs to be shut down as soon as possible and for that company to take ownership of cleaning it up and not making the city do that,” Waddell said.
