The saga surrounding the controversial urban trail in the North End continues as the city moves the endpoint further south for the second time.

The initial plan for the Chicago Great Western Branch Trail was to take it up to the city limits in an effort to connect it to more trails up north and eventually create a multi-state system. The city even received a $200,000 federal grant for the process.

But to reach that point, the city needed property owners’ permission. Both Travis Smith and Walter Gray, who own property where the trail was proposed, didn’t give their consent. Unable to reach the final destination, the city lost the grant.

“It's not the people that live in the area that caused them to lose the $200,000 grant,” said Pat Jones, a North End resident and former city councilwoman. “It was because they put the horse before the cart again, which the city does quite often. Never do I ever recall the city losing a $200,000 grant.”

The city moved ahead with a new plan. Officials planned to use $85,000 in Capital Improvement Program funds and additional city money to end the trail just behind Smith’s property. The council was prepared to vote on a contract bid to move forward with the project when Smith voiced his concern.

“I don’t know why we’re going to proceed and put it down any further along Savannah Road,” said Smith when he learned about the new plan. “With all the facts laid out, with what it’s going to take to get the trail put down and what you gain for what you’re going to spend, I honestly don’t understand.”

To decide how to proceed, the council held a work session Monday. With the options to end the project, continue it behind Smith’s property or go as far as possible with only CIP funds, the majority of the council chose the latter.

“I would have thought allocating the money somewhere else would have been a lot better of an idea,” Smith said. “But hey, I still think the best situation that had to happen, happened.”

Some on the council still hope the trail can one day extend north and connect with routes from other states. Starting the route is just a step toward that end.

“If we show the interest there, then we'll want to go more,” said City Councilwoman Brenda Blessing. “I think we need to continue to grow and provide opportunities for people in St. Joe and other people to come to St. Joe.”

The trail's course already has changed twice, so Plan C is not a sure bet. The council still must approve a contract bid at an upcoming meeting.