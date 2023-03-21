Fifth Avenue bridge

The city will replace the Fifth Avenue Bridge with a structure that is not tall enough to let rail traffic underneath but still allows clearance for floodwater and trails. The rail tracks were removed years ago.

 Greg Kozol | News-Press NOW

The Fifth Avenue Bridge no longer spans railroad tracks on St. Joseph's North End.

Today, a motorist or pedestrian who looks down from the bridge would notice a muddy path along what was once a railroad corridor. This led to questions about why the city is rebuilding the bridge rather than just removing it and building a ground-level road.

