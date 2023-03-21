The city will replace the Fifth Avenue Bridge with a structure that is not tall enough to let rail traffic underneath but still allows clearance for floodwater and trails. The rail tracks were removed years ago.
The Fifth Avenue Bridge no longer spans railroad tracks on St. Joseph's North End.
Today, a motorist or pedestrian who looks down from the bridge would notice a muddy path along what was once a railroad corridor. This led to questions about why the city is rebuilding the bridge rather than just removing it and building a ground-level road.
City officials said it's not possible to eliminate the bridge and fill in the gap because of the potential for flooding along Blacksnake Creek and the need to protect the trail network. Bridge removal also puts added weight on the Blacksnake Creek sewer system.
In a memo, City Manager Bryan Carter and Public Works Director Abe Forney explain that the new bridge doesn't need to be large enough to accommodate rail traffic. It will be a shorter structure more at street level, but it still will elevate over the Blacksnake system below.
"There have been questions raised," said Mayor John Josendale after a meeting on the topic last week in City Hall. "We preserve the river trail, we keep the flood plain open. Right now there's a bridge arch that goes up over the bridge and down. It brings it down to grade."
The Fifth Avenue project is among two major bridge replacements the city will begin this spring at a total cost of $3.1 million.
"We were able to do it cheaper and still give the integrity and sustainability that we were looking for," Josendale said.
