The City of St. Joseph’s fiscal year 2020 audit, which was presented to the City Council on Wednesday during a work session, went off without a hitch.
This year’s audit was far more uneventful than last year’s, which had about 50 problems. The city went through three audits, including one with the state due to those mistakes.
Tonight, CliftonLarsonAllen LLP, an accountancy firm, gave the city an unmodified opinion audit. This means that they found no material misstatements.
There were a couple documentation and journal entry mistakes but nothing substantial like last year.
In response to those mistakes, the city focused on cutting costs in FY 2020, which paid off because of the financial struggles brought on by the pandemic.
“We really worked hard last year to cut things down,” said St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray. “We anticipated the COVID problem. I said to Bruce, who was then the city manager, ‘We have got to make a lot of cuts here,’ and we did in the FY ’20 budget. Then we also made even more cuts in the FY ’21 budget that we're in now. We've really, really done a lot to make sure that we stay in bounds here.”
It helped. The city finished FY 2020 with about $600,000 in income for the general fund. The cuts made in the budget were significant, but the city was also aided by a 6.8% increase in sales tax revenue from the previous fiscal year.
In a couple weeks, the city will put together their FY 2022 budget, and COVID-19 will continue to be at the forefront of the council’s mind.
“I want to be very careful with expenses, and very careful with purchases, capital purchases, all of that, and live within our means,” McMurray said. “I want to really keep these rates down, because people in the middle of a pandemic do not need a rate increase.”