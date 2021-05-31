St. Joseph Transit has new software that helps riders know exactly where their bus is in real time through an app or on a computer desktop.

The software, RouteShout, shows where buses are on their routes, an approximate time until they reach stops, complete schedules and a map of all routes in St. Joseph.

“If you're at a bus stop and you're not exactly sure what time the bus is, you can pull up that app and say, ‘Oh, that bus still hasn't left Hy-Vee yet,’” said Michelle Schultz. “I have a few more minutes and maybe not stand outside in the rain and in the elements.”

The software, which went live a couple of weeks ago, was created by Routematch, the same company St. Joseph Transit uses for its scheduling. This program is utilized by other transportation departments across the country, including in Springfield, Missouri.

This allows users to find routes in other cities that implement the same program. Locally, it also benefits transit dispatchers.

“It's more of a case of people will call into our dispatch and ask them, ‘Where's my bus? Where's my bus?’ People just wanted to judge their time a little bit better,” Schultz said. “It is as helpful for our dispatchers as it is for the public, so they can have a quick glance to see exactly where that bus is at.”

The software is still new for St. Joseph Transit, so there are some glitches. Officials are trying to fix any complications, so if users experience any issues, they should contact the transit department at 816-233-6700.

The app is free to use and can be downloaded at www.routeshout.com/.