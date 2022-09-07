St. Joseph skate parks have been somewhat of an “afterthought.” The town has three with some grind rails and jumps, but nothing as significant as a recently proposed park.
A new skateboard and bike park is scheduled to receive $400,000 of Capital Improvement Program funds next fiscal year. The parks department also is applying for matching grants to try and double the budget for the project.
“That'll be a really nice skateboard park,” said St. Joseph Parks Director Chuck Kempf. “A $400,000 park will probably satisfy our local contingent of skateboarders. If we do an $800,000 (facility), we'll have people coming in from the area to enjoy our skateboard park.”
A great skate park, according to Kempf, is large in size, has a variety of elements, from bowls to jumps to grind rails, and is challenging — features that are absent from the three parks in town. The department also plans to incorporate pump tracks at the same location for bike riders.
“It drives healthy lifestyles,” said City Councilman Madison Davis. “It drives getting outdoors. The community of people that support those things, they'll come out and definitely enjoy it.”
The parks department put together a committee with skateboard and bike experts to lead the project. That committee determined Maple Leaf Park, near the intersection of Mapleleaf Boulevard and Woodson Street, and Mitchell Park, at 10th and Duncan streets, were the best locations. During a work session Tuesday, the council picked Maple Leaf Park for the new skate park.
“It's relatively close to the new River Bluff Trails Park,” Kempf said. “It's in a park setting where there's already a skateboard park, so we already have that established, so the skateboarders are used to that being there. It's got a playground there, so there's something else to do.”
The one concern with Maple Leaf Park is the limited parking. Kempf said if more funds become available, there is land that could be turned into a parking lot.
“We're hopeful that there's enough parking, but there may be an opportunity if the funding becomes available to add some parking to it,” Kempf said.
The grants the department is applying for aren’t awarded until a year from now, so Kempf said he hopes to open the new skateboard and bike park in the spring of 2024.
“The group that we put together is excited and we've also been out in the community talking at service clubs and think there's a lot of people that are excited about this,” Kempf said. “I think it's going to be heavily used.”
