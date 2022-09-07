skate park

The current skate park at Maple Leaf Park will be replaced with a $400,000 brand new facility in 2024.

St. Joseph skate parks have been somewhat of an “afterthought.” The town has three with some grind rails and jumps, but nothing as significant as a recently proposed park.

A new skateboard and bike park is scheduled to receive $400,000 of Capital Improvement Program funds next fiscal year. The parks department also is applying for matching grants to try and double the budget for the project.

