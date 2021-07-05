The City of St. Joseph is building a new sewer facility off Hickory Street to create a safer and more efficient operation.
The old sewer facility on the South Belt Highway shares land with the city's recycling center. It used to be an old body shop and isn’t designed for the sewer division’s needs.
For example, some of the equipment and vehicles, like vac trucks, have to be custom built to fit in the current facility.
“It's just going to be a better facility,” said Keven Schneider, the city's superintendent of streets and infrastructure. “We had taken an old body shop and converted it to our use. It wasn't built for that use originally, so we just had to kind of make do with what we have.”
Storage also will be improved. Right now, only about 10 pieces of equipment are stored indoors. At the new facility, all equipment will be under a roof.
The new facility will be more safe and efficient. It isn’t off of a busy road like the Belt and is right across from the street department, which oversees the sewer division.
“It'll be, I think, a more efficient use of our time and money,” Schneider said.
The new facility costs about $1.6 million, but the city is saving money on the project as Schneider and Assistant Superintendent Jackson Jones have created all the floor plans and are acting as general contractors.
“We've kind of been pulling some double duty, but we're going to have a really nice facility when we're done,” Schneider said.
The new facility is expected to be completed by the end of August.
“It's going to make everything more efficient, it’s going to be safer,” Schneider said. “We've got the room over here to accommodate the equipment. So all in all, it's just gonna be a lot better situation all the way around.”
