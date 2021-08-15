Buchanan County has opened a new road — North Pointe Drive — near The Shoppes at North Village, creating more room for commercial and retail development.
Although the land is within city limits, the county has owned the property for years, waiting for an opportunity to build on it. Once it received enough funds, the county built the $2.4 million road, which loops behind the Hollywood Theater and connects to North Village Drive by the YMCA.
“It’s a great road,” said Lee Sawyer, the presiding Buchanan County commissioner. “There’s a lot of land up here now that we can develop. It’s really situated in a great position as far as geography. We just think there’s a real opportunity up here for the right kind of business, the right kind of opportunity up here for somebody to be able to come in and buy the property and develop a business or develop a plan of some sort.”
North Pointe Drive creates about 23 acres for development, which Sawyer said is the perfect location — right off Interstate 29 and next to the shopping center.
“It’s a great opportunity,” Sawyer said. “It’s a piece of developed land now that they say is shovel ready, but it’s even more than shovel ready because all the infrastructure is in.”
The county already has sold a couple of properties on the southeast corner that eventually will be a senior living facility and a medical office.
“We’re going to work with developers and commercial real estate firms that handle that kind of thing,” Sawyer said. “They can cast their net and see who else might be available to be interested up here.”
This project is an example of the partnership between the city and the county. Although the land is within city limits, the county created an opportunity for further development.
“We work closely with the city on making sure that we’re developing it in a way that they’re comfortable with,” Sawyer said. “Eventually what we will do, once everything is completely worked out, we’ll just deed it over to the city.”
