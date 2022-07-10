The St. Joseph Fire Department is adding some new members, and they’re focusing on the community.
The department added four new members to its company this week, and one more is in training and will join the staff in the coming weeks.
Assistant Fire Chief Jamey McVicker said that these new hires were selected because they embody the idea of building community involvement.
“We are very heavily involved in our community and so we want to bring somebody in that’s going to fit that bill ... dealing with them, interacting and being a part of who we are,” McVicker said. “These are the people in your neighborhood. So that’s what we’re looking for.”
The five new firefighters are Angelo Barron, Lucas Mapel, Sean Gray, Lydia Grier and Christian Coder.
Gray is still in training with two more weeks to go. He said that each day for him is a new day of learning.
“It’s a different crew every day (that I work with). So you’re learning three different ways of doing things,” Gray said. “You can put your best foot forward on learning, the best way to go about things and the different scenarios. Every day is different with this job.”
Barron and Mapel already have completed training.
“It’s definitely a little bit different than what the book says or what you see on TV,” Barron said. “They’ve just gone over a lot of stuff with us in search and rescue radios, just kind of trying to disperse as much as we can. They always make sure that we are prepared and know what we’re going into.”
Mapel said he enjoys the challenge of the job.
“I love where we simulate certain situations such as a house fire. It’s all smoky and you can’t really see,” Mapel said. “We get all our gear on, they put us through a whole simulation of that blindfold us, have us crawl around, rescue people, pulling them out while they’re throwing stuff at us. That’s a big challenge.”
Barron said he joined the fire department because he wanted to help others at a young age.
“I grew up in St. Joe. I’ve always been running around here. So growing up here, you see a lot of people who need help,” Barron said. “I got a really big family and a lot of them needed help when I was growing up. So joining the fire department is one way I thought I could help the community.”
Mapel said the team aspect of the job is what appealed to him.
“I played pretty much everything. I was part of teams throughout, all through high school,” Mapel said. “I think one of the big things that appealed to me with this job is you’re not just working by yourself. You got a whole team backing up, looking out for each other.”
Gray said his ambition to join the fire department came from family ties.
“When I was growing up, my dad was a volunteer firefighter. Growing up around the firehouse with all the guys, it’s just another family that really drew me in,” Gray said. “Everybody says it’s the greatest job in the world. I am excited to get into that and bring that into my life.”
All three of the new firefighters are in agreement that one of their main goals is staying healthy in a dangerous job.
“Just do everything you can to make it home at night and or the next morning and just learn every day and grow as a person,” Gray said.
McVicker offered some advice for the new employees.
“Keep a journal of the calls you run and the memories you’re going to bring,” McVicker said. “This is such a fun job, so rewarding, especially the camaraderie we have within the firehouse.”
