A bipartisan commission finalized a new state House district map in the state of Missouri.
Ten Republicans and 10 Democrats made up the committee and used census numbers to try to make fair districts with trying to avoid breaking up counties.
Rick Shang, a Democrat member of the citizen commission, said he was proud that the commission came to a conclusion and believes they have a better map than the previous one.
“It’s been a long time, you know, a few decades since we actually agreed on and especially unanimously agreed on a map,” Shang said. “This is a fairer and more impartial map than the previous one. We’re able to make sure our population has better representation.”
There are several changes to Northwest Missouri, as there will be one less district due to population, and that district will be divided up throughout the region. The district represented by state Rep. Brenda Shields, R-St. Joseph, will extend farther north. The district represented by state Rep. Dean VanSchoiack, R-Savannah, will no longer include St. Joseph but will include all of Andrew and DeKalb counties and the northern area of Clinton County.
“I’ll be running to represent Andrew, DeKalb and Clinton counties, which is a little bit more rural. I will have the city of Cameron, which is a great town. I’ve been over to Cameron a couple of times making inroads there and meeting people. They got a lot going for them,” VanSchoiack said.
VanSchoiack said the map was done fairly, and he was glad they were able to keep many regions attached without gerrymandering districts.
“I feel the committee did their best to bring forth a constitutional map that keeps communities together, keeps contiguous districts that are compact,” VanSchoiack said.
The Senate redistricting committee, on the other hand, did not reach an agreement for new districts, and the map will now be drawn by the courts.
