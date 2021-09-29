When drivers look to fill up gas in the coming days, they may notice a price change due to a new fuel tax in Missouri.
A two-and-a-half-cent tax will be added to each gallon of gasoline in Missouri starting Oct. 1. Currently, Missouri has a 17-cent tax on gasoline, which is added to the 18.3-cent federal tax on each gallon.
According to the Missouri Department of Revenue, the new motor fuel tax rate will increase by 2.5 cents per gallon annually until it reaches 29.5 cents total in 2025. Funds from the tax increase will be used for Missouri highway improvements.
Voters tend to have a negative view on tax increases, but Bob Wollenman, the managing partner of Deluxe Truck Stop, said it has been a long time coming. The state gasoline tax has not increased in a quarter-century.
"If you look at anything we buy today, almost everything we do today costs more. If you take construction costs, you have to pour some concrete today or run some asphalt, I think some people would be really amazed at what those prices have done since the early '90s," Wollenman said.
Patt Lilly, CEO of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, said this move was necessary despite hesitation from voters. The Missouri Department of Transportation said the state has $825 million in unfunded state transportation needs, including $300 million in major interstate reconstruction that has been put on hold.
"Missouri has one of the lowest state fuel taxes in the country, and unfortunately, you can see that in our roads and bridges and other transportation infrastructure," Lilly said.
This tax increase was voted down for many years — including statewide ballot measures that failed in 2014 and 2018 — but eventually passed without voter approval by including a provision that residents of the state could file for refunds.
"The residents will have a way of getting back if they want some of those funds. I guess there’s some speculation around (that) many residents won’t go through the trouble to do that because there certainly is some effort there," Lilly said.
The process has been laid out for refunds by the Department of Revenue. But it lists six items that need to be accounted for and recorded every time a person gets gas. These requirements include the name and address of the seller and some math to determine how much is being charged for the fuel tax.
The tax increase takes effect Friday, but Wollenman said people may not notice the impact right away if stations absorb some of the cost for a brief period. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said crude oil accounts for 52% of the retail cost of gasoline, with taxes amounting to 16% of the price at the pump.
"I expect it to be more because there’s a lot of pressure on the price right now because of the increase in crude oil," Wollenman said. "So people say that ‘Hey, it went up 10 cents, and it was only supposed to go up two-and-a-half' when in reality, everybody’s been waiting on one guy to raise his prices at the pump. Nobody wants to be first."
The next increase to the fuel tax will be another two-and-a-half-cent addition in July 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.