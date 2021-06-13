A five-year plan to improve the Missouri Theater will wrap up with more accessible restrooms and improvements to the building’s house lighting.

Funded by a half-cent sales tax through the Capital Improvement Program, the $75,000 project will add restrooms to its first floor and better lighting for performances.

Chuck Kempf, director of the St. Joseph Parks, Recreation and Civic Facilities, which runs the Missouri Theater, said the restrooms portion of the project has been a long time in the works.

“It’s been about 85 years coming,” he said. “There’s one unisex restroom on the first floor, so it’s not a very good situation for anybody, including people with disabilities.”

The home to some of the biggest arts organizations’ performances, the Missouri Theater typically brings in tens of thousands of visitors per year. At the venue, the main set of restrooms are located on the second floor, only accessible by its two sets of stairs. Kempf said this has made it difficult for people with mobility issues in the past.

The addition of the restrooms will be a big step in helping people with disabilities, Rob Honan, the executive director of the Midland Empire Resources For Independent Living and the City of St. Joseph’s Americans with Disabilities Act Compliance Board, said.

“Simply the historic fact that they’re tackling it, I think that’s great. MERIL definitely supports that and supports making as many accessible bathrooms as needed. I think that’s fantastic,” he said.

To make room for the restrooms, the St. Joseph Performing Arts Association moved its offices to 713 Edmond St., in the former Downtown Partnership location. The plans are to knock the walls down and turn PAA’s former office into the new restroom facilities.

Kempf said the resolution to approve the restroom project will be taken up by the St. Joseph City Council on June 28 and likely will receive a notice to proceed by the end of July.

“After the resolution, it’s got to go through all the contractual (business) and all that,” he said.

In addition, the Missouri Theater soon will be seeing improvements to its house lighting. Areas like the lobby, entryway, backstage area, marquee and chandelier are targets for the project. The goal is to use modern bulbs while keeping them in line with the theater’s traditional lighting.

“We will be looking for LED bulbs that closely match the historical age of this building. We don’t want to take anything away from the beauty of this building when you walk in,” Jeff Atkins, assistant director at St. Joseph Parks, Recreation and Civic Facilities, said in a previous interview.

While those plans are being worked out, the Missouri Theater will be busy with events like Robidoux Resident Theatre’s production of “Guys and Dolls” July 9 through 11 and Creative Arts Production’s “Moana Jr.” on July 24 and 25. It also will be preparing for the comeback seasons in the fall for organizations like the Performing Arts Association and the Saint Joseph Symphony.

While those projects wrap up the Missouri Theater’s portion of the five-year CIP tax, Kempf said there are always other areas that can be tackled with future programs.

“I can’t imagine a time when there’s not something proposed for the Missouri Theater,” he said.