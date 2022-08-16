Sean Pouche

State Rep. Sean Pouche, R-Platte City, will now represent rural parts of Buchanan County after redistricting.

 Clayton Anderson | News-Press NOW

Rural areas in southern and eastern Buchanan County now will be part of Missouri House District 13 due to statewide redistricting, meaning a new legislator will be representing the area.

State Rep. Sean Pouche, R-Platte City, will represent District 13, which has added cities including DeKalb, Faucett, Agency and Easton.

Clayton Anderson can be reached at clayton.anderson@newspressnow.com. Follow him on twitter: @NPNowAnderson.

