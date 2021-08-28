Senate Bill 53 started with the narrow aim of changing the police residency requirements in Kansas City.
During the Missouri General Assembly’s four-month regular session, the legislation grew to encompass everything from restrictions on police chokeholds to protection orders for pets. One overlooked element of this 176-page bill, signed into law last month, will get plenty of attention as county governments begin work on budgets later this year.
Senate Bill 53 will result in a hefty pay raise for some sheriffs, including a 50% increase for Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett. The legislation requires a sheriff’s compensation to be set at a certain percentage of an associate circuit judge’s salary.
“I’ve talked to a lot of police officers, I’ve talked to a lot of sheriffs, they feel like they’re under attack,” said Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, the sponsor of SB 53. “It’s increasingly difficult to recruit and retain officers. We need to be standing with our brave men and women in law enforcement.”
Luetkemeyer, a Republican who represents Buchanan and Platte counties, said the salaries of sheriffs typically have lagged behind their peers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and city police departments, even though sheriffs have large staffs and manage county jails.
“We actually had some situations around the state where we have the elected sheriff making less money than their deputies,” Luetkemeyer said.
A highway patrol captain makes $113,000. St. Joseph’s police chief, who has been in that position for 15 years, makes $137,000. Puett makes $77,000 and would see his salary increased to $116,000 under the new law, although there’s a difference of opinion about whether that happens right away in 2022 or whether it’s phased in over five years.
The law stipulates that sheriffs in first- and second-class counties, including Buchanan, be paid 80% of an associate circuit judge’s salary of $145,334. Sheriffs in third- and fourth-class counties would get paid at 45% to 65% of the judge’s salary, depending on the assessed valuation.
“I was surprised, shocked and feel very blessed that the legislature took this up,” Puett said. “I think they’re sending a clear message that we value law enforcement, we value the sheriff. We want to fund and not defund the police.”
He wasn’t the only one who was caught off guard. Other county officials are walking a thin line between worrying about the financial ramifications of the bill and appreciating the work that their sheriffs do.
“We were a little surprised by it,” said Lee Sawyer, the Buchanan County presiding commissioner. “We did feel like our sheriff was underpaid. Do I know that this is exactly the right formula? I don’t know.”
Previously, a sheriff’s pay was set by a county salary commission. This group of elected officeholders meets every other year to determine the salaries of elected officials other than the prosecutor, whose pay is set at $145,000 a year in state statute.
Privately, some county-level officials see the new salary requirement for sheriffs as an unfunded mandate from Jefferson City. Sawyer said it could be harder for smaller counties to implement.
An attorney for the Missouri Association of Counties issued a statement that the organization respects the responsibilities of each sheriff but it “is always concerned about legislation that pre-empts a county’s authority to address local issues, including those that affect the county’s budget.”
Luetkemeyer disagrees with the view that it’s an unfunded mandate. He said the state’s Hancock amendment gives the legislature authority to set county salaries.
Puett acknowledges that there might be some sticker shock, partly because salaries have languished over the years in some counties.
“We have to remember that a lot of people haven’t had salary increases in years and years and years, and they’re way behind,” he said.
