The City of St. Joseph Solid Waste and Recycling Department has completed its new St. Joseph Sanitary Landfill cell after an almost two-year delay.
“We are essentially waiting on the state for our authorization to operate letter,” said Rod McQuerrey, the city’s superintendent of solid waste and recycling.
McQuerrey said crews hope to begin work at cell, called 7A, in the spring.
The city has been using emergency storage for its waste at the latest cell, 6B, which was built in 2015.
“It is beyond full,” McQuerrey said.
The additional waste will eventually be moved into the new cell.
“This cell, with the emergency storage we’ve got to move into it, two years max,” McQuerrey said. “Matter of fact, we are going to build 7B next summer. We’ve got all the subgrade done but about two weeks' worth, so we’ll be ready to lay clay come weather-break spring.”
Usually, St. Joseph fills its cells about every four years, according to McQuerrey. Recently, however, residents in the city have started to produce more waste that ends up in the landfill. That means landfill cell 7A will not last as long.
The city council approved additional funding for the new cell due to the costs of materials and labor going up in the last couple of years.
“The total cost on 7A, minus our work, is just over $700,000,” McQuerrey said.
The city originally budgeted $600,000.
The biggest reason the landfill cell was not ready as early as anticipated is the area had an unexpected layer of rock that had to be individually broken up with a hammer. This made the process longer than expected.
“Between weather and COVID, it’s run slower than anticipated,” McQuerry told News-Press NOW in 2020.
