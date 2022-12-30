St. Joseph’s new landfill cell completed, plans for next cell begin

The St. Joseph Sanitary Landfill's new cell will soon be operational after an almost two-year delay.

 Monica Dunn | News-Press NOW

The City of St. Joseph Solid Waste and Recycling Department has completed its new St. Joseph Sanitary Landfill cell after an almost two-year delay.

“We are essentially waiting on the state for our authorization to operate letter,” said Rod McQuerrey, the city’s superintendent of solid waste and recycling.

