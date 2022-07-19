A new potential alternative to the I-229 double-decker bridge is the favorite among the St. Joseph City Council.
Going into the council work session Tuesday, there were four alternatives. One was to rehab the bridge, which would cost about $50 million to $60 million. And this doesn’t include future maintenance, raising the price tag to $93 million, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation, which is adamant that it does not want to rehab the current bridge.
The other three alternatives all take down the double-decker.
The Main Street Corridor alternative routes traffic to a multilane road on Main Street. The road would eventually cross over the railroad tracks before continuing in the same location as the existing bridge.
The Second Street Corridor alternative would bring traffic onto Felix Street, where there would be a signalized intersection. Traffic would then either continue Downtown or along Second Street, crossing over the railroad tracks and continuing in the same location as the existing bridge.
The Railroad Tracks East Corridor would be a four-lane boulevard east of the railroad tracks with a signalized intersection at Charles and Edmond streets.
However, none of these alternatives could achieve consensus among MoDOT, the city of St. Joseph and the Metropolitan Planning Organization. So a new alternative route was created.
The Existing Corridor route would remove the bridge and replace it with a new four-lane, at-grade road in the same location as the existing double-decker between the railroad tracks and the Missouri River.
“Part of it was the ability to communicate and talk through it and hear each other's sides on the pros and cons of it and then bring back an idea,” said St. Joseph Mayor John Josendale. “It's not the total solution, but it gives us a framework to proceed, to make it work in the long run.”
The reason this alternative was never proposed earlier in the process was because MoDOT was under the impression the city wanted to use the space where the current bridge is for Riverfront development. But the new council has stated that Riverfront development is not viable near Downtown but farther north past the casino. This created the opportunity for this new route.
“Understanding that the Riverfront is still very important for the development of the city, but it's just not going to be impacted by the alignment that we have, that was a huge turning point,” said Marty Liles, the Northwest district engineer for the Missouri Department of Transportation.
But like the other alternatives, there are concerns.
Because the route is in the same location as the current bridge, it would create traffic complications during construction, which would take about two years, according to MoDOT.
“Fortunately, we have some alternatives within the city and within the state,” Liles said. “We have some alternate routes that we can take, but we can also do some things on the design side of it.”
While the route is flexible, the current proposal has limited access to Downtown. During the work session, multiple councilmen raised this concern and threw out ideas to increase access, like upgrading Sixth Street, a potential ramp for northbound traffic into Downtown and an interchange on St. Joseph Avenue.
This route would be right next to a FEMA flood zone, so it would require retaining walls along the route. It would also lose its interstate designation.
But despite these concerns, this alternative route has the most consensus among the council and with MoDOT.
“I think we're very close,” Josendale said. “You heard it in the meeting today, you heard it out of the consultants and you heard it out of MoDOT. I've heard it in discussions that I've had both with the citizens of St. Joe and with politicians, both federal and local. Everybody wants to move forward with this.”
MoDOT will present the alternatives to the MPO during an open public meeting Thursday at noon at the Remington Nature Center. Once a final alternative is chosen, MoDOT said it would be about five years until construction starts, due to the government approval process.
“I see a lot of excitement with it,” Liles said. “We're seeing some plans that are really coming closer together.”
To view more information about the I-229 project and detailed renderings of the alternative routes, visit modot.org/stjoe229.
