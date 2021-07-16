The Liberty Oak Splash Park made its debut to the public Friday afternoon, the newest addition to Hyde Park which is more than 100 years old, and the best part is it’s free to use by the community.
Beginning Saturday the splash pad will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily, although going towards the fall hours will be adjusted to match an earlier sunset.
The namesake, Liberty Oak, pays tribute to a tree that was more than 200 years old that fell in late May of 2016.
Jeff Atkins, assistant parks director, believed it’s a fitting tribute to the historic bur oak tree.
“Just the brightness of the colors, and the wow factor that you get when you see it,” Atkins said. “Even without the water (turned on) it just looks fun.”
The splash pad was paid for by the Capital Improvements Program project list, but the planning actually began six years ago.
There is a possibility that a pool could be added in a future phase II of the project, as it’s a CIP supplemental project. It’s also a supplemental project for the proposed parks tax. That tax will be voted on Tuesday, August 3.
The proposed parks tax would also make a pool or similar splash park available on the northside of town, worth an estimated $2,000,000.
“Hyde Park is a big gem to the city. It’s our second biggest park, next to Krug,” Atkins said. “In the early years of the park there was actually a zoo down there that had some exotic animals in it.”
The origin of Hyde Park dates back to 1915 when Calvin Anliff Hyde donated 10 acres from his family’s original plot.
The park today is more than 90 acres large. It has baseball fields, picnic tables and feeds into the southwest parkway that leads up to Bartlett Park.
Hyde Park hosts the south pole attraction every year during the holiday season in December.
