The St. Joseph Sanitary Landfill is temporarily changing its hours of operations due to the inability to fill empty positions and the increase in tonnage.

Beginning Saturday, June 19, the landfill will only open the first Saturday of the month and have limited hours. The schedule Monday through Friday will remain the same. On Saturdays, the landfill will be open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The first Saturday the landfill will be open in July is on the 10th, as Independence Day is on the first weekend of July.

The temporary change of hours will end as soon as the open positions are filled.