The St. Joseph land bank has yet to acquire any properties, but city officials hope a new grant program will help the board achieve its goal of revitalizing blighted areas.
The land bank was formed about two years ago with the objective of converting vacant, abandoned and tax-delinquent properties into productive use. The original plan was for the land bank to acquire blighted properties, rehab them and sell the refurbished buildings, which placed a lot of risk on the board.
“The theme of the grant program was able to provide a higher comfort level with the board in moving forward without the risk of funding a stabilization of a structure and no guarantee of that property being acquired,” said Clint Thompson, the planning and community development director with the city.
The new grant program still has the land bank acquiring dilapidated structures, but now it offers matching funds to private owners who acquire and rehab those properties. Owners can apply for up to $20,000 per structure, but it requires a one-to-one match.
This is both an incentive for residents and the land bank. Residents receive financial support in revitalizing a property, while the land bank acquires blighted structures without taking on the monetary burden, given its $344,000 budget.
“It’s kind of a carrot that we can use to attract investment,” Thompson said. “If there is an individual that wants to do some of the work themselves, there may be an advantage of actually that individual performing the work and receiving a reimbursement by the land bank board to do that work, as opposed to the land bank hiring a contractor and paying for that service.”
To make sure funds don’t go to waste, the grant program has implemented a set of checks and balances. When applying for funds, an applicant must detail the scope of the work. Once the project begins, the city will check in to make sure the property owner is completing the work described. The funds are reimbursed only after the owner has finished the agreed-upon project.
“Under the grant, they have to prove that they put in their match before they get our land bank’s match,” said Steve Briggs, the chairman of the land bank board. “The purpose for that is to make sure that whoever’s doing this has skin in the game. If they have skin in the game, then they are much more likely to follow through and get it completed, because they have an investment of their own.”
If more than one person applies for a property, the land bank will make a decision based on specific review criteria, including previous rehabilitation work and the purpose of the project.
“There’s a scoring criteria within the application itself that vets the applicant to ensure that, one, they have the wherewithal financially to complete the project; two, they’ve done a project similar, so they have expertise in this type of rehab work,” Thompson said.
The land bank has two years to dispose of any acquired property. The land bank advisory committee will take on the responsibility of marketing acquired properties to potential buyers, such as developers, urban homesteaders and residents.
“We just have to connect those properties to the right people, because clearly, it’s not something for everyone,” said Tama Wagner, the chairwoman of the land bank advisory committee. “There are people who would be too risk averse. There are people who simply don’t want to live in an old house or historic property. But once you find those people who do, I think we’ll be able to move some of these properties and this grant program will help those new owners in bringing that property back to life.”
