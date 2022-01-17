Laurie Tietjen is the first permanent finance director for the city of St. Joseph in more than two years, and she’s ready for the challenge.
Tietjen graduated college with an education degree and went on to teach social studies. She never expected a career in accounting.
During a time when teachers were being laid off, Tiejten found a job as a front desk clerk at a motel in St. Louis. She always had a knack for numbers and was soon helping with finances. She fell in love with it.
“You're telling a story with numbers,” Tietjen said. “What appeals to me, too, is numbers don't lie.”
Tietjen comes from Branson, Missouri, as the controller and internal controls with the College of the Ozarks. She worked closely with the CFO and oversaw all the accounting functions. But government budgeting is its own “creature.”
“I enjoyed what I did, but I wanted to broaden my service beyond that,” Tietjen said. “I'm not afraid of a challenge. I've been there and I've done that. To me it's just opportunities.”
Tietjen said she knew what she was going into as the city’s next finance director, including Musser’s allegations, the auditor’s recommendations and the concerns within the department.
“It's a matter of, ‘Now that we have this out here on the table, and people want change, what are we going to do about it now?’ I'm very proactive,” Tietjen said. “How do we move forward? How do we fix things? This is an opportunity to make a better world for everybody.”
After two weeks on the job, she’s ready to do just that but said it can’t happen alone. She doesn’t want to “reinvent the wheel” but find what other places have done and implement it here. And it all starts with the people working in the department.
“I want to hear what they say — good, bad and ugly,” Tietjen said. “Because if we get things out on the table, can we solve them? I don't want to see anyone just saying, ‘I'm just tolerating, going to tread water until I retire.’ That's not good for anybody. This is when problems arise.”
Plante Moran’s top recommendations from its audit was to update software, improve efficiencies, increase communication and fill empty positions.
“We have a whole bunch of different software components and we are trying to have them linked in such a way where the goal is you only touch numbers once,” Tietjen said. “If you have a smooth system, I'll make an entry one time and it flows everywhere it needs to go. Eventually we can then process them into reports and financial statements. That's the goal.”
The city is implementing a new software that will streamline the budgetary process, but there are more areas that can be improved to limit the risk of entering a number incorrectly.
Tietjen is also focused on increasing communication between departments, which she said requires getting up from behind a desk and talking to people.
All these were goals she wanted to accomplish in the near future, but eventually her attention switched to the long-term. She mentioned the history of St. Joseph, which appeals to her as a former social studies teacher. She said she sees the potential for future growth. So while the last finance director worked for only a week, the new leader of the department wants to be here for the long-lasting change.
“My whole intention is to retire here and stay here and have all my family travel here to see me, because I like this community,” Tietjen said.
