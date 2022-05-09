Many new faces at City Hall are tasked with creating St. Joseph’s fiscal year 2022-23 budget, which began with a work session Monday.
The process starts in the finance department with new director Laurie Tietjen. This is her first time going through budget season as part of the city of St. Joseph.
“It’s a very steep learning curve,” Tietjen said. “Fortunately, we have enough people on staff that are long-term, solid people that contribute, so you rely heavily on their contribution. You’re only as good as the people under you.”
The department has proposed a conservative budget for fiscal year 2023, with a $67.5 million revenue projection for the general fund — a $6 million increase from the current budget — and a proposed expenditure of $64.5 million. But the pandemic has contorted potential projections, forcing the city to be cautious.
“You’re only as good as your recent history in creating projections,” Tietjen said. “Our recent history has been all over the place with COVID and all the financial fallout in the economy and everything like that. We don’t have real strong historical numbers in order to do a solid projection.”
The council will discuss the proposed budget at four work sessions during the next two weeks. Much like Tietjen, most of the council is new to this process and is facing the first big task of their term.
“The one advantage we have with this particular group is that a lot of them are business people,” Tietjen said. “They understand some of the fundamentals. They may not understand the detailed parts per se, but they have enough knowledge that they can build on that.”
Although there are some similarities between a business and governmental budget, there are specific funds business owners wouldn’t encounter within a company, like a special projects fund, which includes the parks sales tax for the first time this year.
“Government budgets tend to be fixed, which means we’re tightly controlled by revenues,” Tietjen said. “There’s so much imposed upon the taxpayer, and we have to be accountable for it. We are to utilize that in a certain way that it’s in the public interest.”
