After nearly 20 years of sitting vacant, the building at 1122 Penn Street, right across the road from the Patee House Museum, is in the middle of a clash between the city and its owner.
The building was built in the 1880s by Rufus McDonald. It started as a men’s clothes factory with a bridge over Penn Street attaching it to the Patee House. But now the Patee House wants nothing to do with the building.
Since closing its doors, fallen bricks are scattered along the ground, cracks run up the wall and the roof leaks. Jim Hargrove, the owner, wants to tear it down and give the empty lot to the Patee House.
“It's an eyesore,” said Gary Chilcote, the director of the Patee House Museum. “It’s been empty for over a dozen years. No one wants to rent it. It has no heat, no lights, no water, nothing that people would need it for. The roof is leaky. In the meantime, the Patee House definitely needs a parking lot.”
Just the other day, the Patee House had over 80 visitors. But the museum only has two small parking lots for a total of 14 cars. The demolition of the building next door would create a much larger lot.
But the city wants the building to stay standing and be repurposed.
“The last thing we need in St. Joseph is to tear down another perfectly good building in order to have another parking lot,” said Kim Schutte, the historic preservation planner for the city. “If we can hold on to it, it still has a story to tell.”
The city is doing everything it can to keep that story alive. When Hargrove went to pull a demolition permit in May, the city convinced him to put the Penn Street building up for sale.
“I would like to see it not torn down,” Hargrove said. “But there are a lot of issues with it. I will list it for six months, and if someone buys it, we'll sell it. If not, then I’ll take it down.”
But it’s not that simple. While putting the building on the market for $154,900, the city council passed an ordinance requiring a more stringent demolition process if buildings are 100 years or older.
This new ordinance requires owners to submit a demolition plan, justifying the demolition and explaining what the site would be used for. The city will then look at the condition of the building and the surrounding neighborhood.
“The idea is to make a better city,” Schutte said. “Are we better with the building up or the building down? Is there a potential for adaptive reuse?”
If the city believes the building can be reworked, it can delay a demolition for a year and help the owner sell the property. If the city and owner can’t find a new purpose within the year, a demolition permit can be pulled.
“I don't think it’s a fair law,” Chilcote said. “There's an awful lot of buildings in St. Joe that are 100 years old now. That's really not all that long ago.”
The Penn Street building used to benefit the Patee House, both as a factory and later as an antique mall. But times have changed and Chilcote doesn’t think any new business would help. That’s why he wants it torn down. As a historian, he believes an empty lot is more useful than a 135-year-old building.
“(The city) needs to take into consideration what we have and what we don't have,” Chilcote said. “In this case, we need a parking lot.”
But for the city, if the building is repurposed, a historic building stays standing while also contributing financially to the Patee House.
“Patee House is undeniably extraordinarily important,” Schutte said. “It is one of our major tourism draws. I think this building, if it's given another chance and somebody does repair the problems with it, can add to the Patee House and help their business.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.