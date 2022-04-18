St. Joseph has a new city council and mayor following their inauguration Monday afternoon.
During the ceremony, the mayor, council and municipal judge were sworn to their new positions in front of family, friends and city staff in a crowded council chamber.
“It's a good group of people,” said City Councilman Andy Trout. “All very good people, who are very heartfelt about the city of St. Joseph and moving us forward.”
Trout said the incoming council has great camaraderie, which Mayor John Josendale reiterated.
“It's a matter of sitting down, putting it all together, and then actually putting a strategic plan together as to how we make it all work,” Josendale said. “In the process of doing that, being transparent, talking to people, letting people know what's going on and working for all the people.”
Some members of the outgoing council were also present. Former Mayor Bill McMurray gave Josendale his gavel, a passing of the torch to the next administration.
“I have a lot of gratitude for the people that have served,” Josendale said. “What I want to try and do with the new council is, again, bond that group together so that we don't have individual agendas, that we're all working together.”
Josendale then gave an emotional inaugural address, thanking his family for their support during the campaign and recounting all the people he has spoken to through these past couple of months.
“I believe in the people of this city,” he said. “I've been fortunate enough to meet people all over. It's all about people. So when you're listening and acting on people, you do get emotional.”
The council then held a meeting five hours later, with all seven bills passing unanimously, including the installation of light systems at a number of ballfields for about $841,000 and the removal of council sponsorships for ordinances.
The inauguration and first meeting were only the beginning of the new council’s four-year term. Many of them have a lot they want to accomplish.
“We absolutely have to fix security,” Trout said. “That's big for almost all of us. That probably would be number one is to find a way to secure the city, hire policemen and find ways to make the city safer.”
