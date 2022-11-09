The St. Joseph City Council faces an overwhelming task if it wants to address the Imagine 2040 community survey and implement its complex plan.
The Imagine 2040 plan, which was launched in 2018 by engaging 1,000 residents, focuses on investing in people, creating a better place and growing prosperity. While the structure of the plan is in place, it has yet to be fully implemented across the community.
The data from the plan relies on a community survey that is mailed to St. Joseph residents every two years, and the results are daunting. Nearly every major category has significantly declined since the original 2016 survey. For example, in 2016, 62% of residents said St. Joseph is a good place to live. That number dropped to 38% in 2021.
“I've lived here for 60 years and I thought surely it's not worse than it used to be, but it is,” said City Councilman Andy Trout. “The city is not as attractive as it used to be. Litter is not picked up as it used to be. Old neighborhoods are not what they used to be.”
Tama Wagner, the director of the St. Joseph Community Alliance, which oversees the surveys said the negative trends aren’t uncommon in towns across the Midwest.
“We just have to figure out how do we reinvent ourselves as a community, so people understand that quality exists, that it's a good place to raise children,” Wagner said.
She said the number one factor for creating a good place to live is quality public education.
“The district has spent the last eight months working on that,” she said. “We have a plan. We just need to get that plan implemented throughout the district.”
Another factor for residents is safety. Only 28% of respondents said they feel safe in the city. Trout said the community has taken a big step in addressing that by passing the police tax.
“I do think passing the half-cent sales tax was a good start because we've got to have police at the police department,” Trout said. “It's hard to feel safe in a town where you don't have enough of a police presence.”
Now, the next step is implementing the plan and making sure it doesn’t end up on a bookshelf collecting dust.
“We need to have community buy-in and we need to have citizen buy-in,” Trout said. “We need to have government buy-in. That's the critical factor at this point is finding the buy-in everywhere.”
