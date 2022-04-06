Nearly all the newcomers to the St. Joseph City Council have extensive business experience, bringing an economic development mindset to the community.
The new mayor-elect, John Josendale, has the longest business experience, as his campaign centered around his 47 years at Wire Rope and WireCo, including serving as its senior vice president and global director of marketing and business development.
“Having a business experience gives you the ability to listen to people, number one, and then interact with people so that you're trying to do what's best for everybody,” Josendale said.
Other newcomers include Jeff Schomburg and Kenton Randolph, who run their own businesses. Randy Schultz is a project manager estimator at Waldinger Corporation, and Taylor Crouse is a self-employed insurance agent.
“It's nice having some folks with business experience because it helps them have different life experiences that they bring to the table,” said Natalie Redmond, the president and CEO of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce. “It's an exciting opportunity for St. Joseph. We've had great council members in the past, and I look forward to working with the new council. I'm excited to see what they bring to the table.”
Redmond said business skills translate well to elected office positions, like knowing how to budget, reading financial statements and how to manage employees. This is important as the first task of the new council will be to balance the budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
“Running a business is a big thing to do,” Schomburg said. “We need to do this with the city. We can run the budgets. We can run the numbers. We have that knowledge and capability and we can do it for St. Joe and bring it back to a place that everybody's going to love again.”
Economic development was one of the major topics of discussion during this election, as there are a variety of significant projects in the works, including Hillyard’s expansion, the growth of the Eastowne Business Park and industrial development bonds.
But the city also has challenges. While the unemployment rate is low, many employers can’t find workers to fill empty positions.
“Workforce still continues to be the key issue and on a lot of our major employers' minds,” Redmond said. “So if you look at our unemployment rate, we need to continue to develop a workforce. To do that, we have to look at things like housing, we have to look at things like our ability to attract and retain business in the community and really create quality education.”
Randolph said those improvements will come with the new council given their business background.
“I think we can bring good business to St. Joe,” Randolph said. “I think we can develop bigger business in St. Joe. As a community, we can join together and work as a team and make St. Joe a great place.”
