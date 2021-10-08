The city of St. Joseph is conducting a new survey to gain demographic and workforce data about the community, which will be used for its comprehensive plan.
The comprehensive plan, created by RDG Planning and Design, will be a 20-year roadmap for the city. It will offer guidelines on zoning and policy changes to help the community achieve its long-term goals.
“The comprehensive plan serves as a tool for city staff, but it also serves as sort of a guiding document for the community so they have an idea of what direction the city is heading,” City Planner Zack Martin said. “A big part of that is making sure that everyone in the community has the option of being a part of that process.”
To involve the community, an advisory committee was formed to offer input during the process. The city and RDG also have met with small focus groups. But to hear from more voices, a survey was created.
The survey asks basic demographic questions about where you live, income levels and employment status. It’s a way to better understand the recent U.S. Census Bureau numbers that showed a decline in St. Joseph’s population.
“The census information sort of lit a fire under a lot of individuals who are deeply involved with the community,” Martin said. “What is really happening here in St. Joe? What is that doing to our community? What's that doing to our business profile? What's that meaning for the people who do look to move here potentially or may look to leave potentially?
“A lot of this might tie in to sort of that perception aspect, as well as seeing what types of jobs are attracting people to St. Joe and where we might be able to focus some of those potential future developments,” he said.
This is the second survey distributed to residents this year. The St. Joseph Community Alliance sent out a detailed one in March that asked citizens for their opinions on everything from the city's appearance to education to entertainment.
“The chamber survey was an extremely in-depth survey, kind of covering more of perception with the community for those already living in the community,” Martin said. “It was something we actually looked at as kind of a reference guide for questions to try to avoid, just because we knew a lot of that information had been covered already. That is one way we tried to address potential survey fatigue.”
On top of the survey, the city and RDG are hosting a community visioning session at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the Remington Nature Center to hear more ideas about the growth and development of St. Joseph.
“The purpose of that (comprehensive) plan is to set guidelines and kind of development goals and other sorts of policies and things like that and put them in place for the city to be able to follow for the next 20 years,” Martin said.
To take the survey, visit the St. Joseph comprehensive plan site at rdgusa.com/sites/stjoseph/.
